Arrest made in Colorado Springs homicide case a month after a body was found behind a community center

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the death of Colorado Springs resident Senovio Medina.

Medina's body was found behind the Deerfield Hills Community Center on Jan. 11. The community center is on the southeast side of the city near S. Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. Ernesto Magallan-Archuleta was arrested on Feb. 14 for charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Police publicly announced the arrest on Monday, they didn't provide any additional details on why Magallan-Archuleta is considered a suspect.

Police are still asking anyone with any information on the case to contact them at 719-444-7000.

