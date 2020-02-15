CSPD investigating Friday night robbery, no suspects located

Friday night before 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jet Wing Dr. for a reported robbery.

The reporting party said that the suspect had entered the store and taken an unknown amount of merchandise from the reporting party.

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the suspect and the investigation is ongoing at this time. If you know anything about this incident please contact police.

