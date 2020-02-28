CSPD arrests man with warrant, swallows bag of suspected narcotics in process

Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a guest at a local hotel reported a male walking in circles in the hallway. The caller told police he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This was at the 2700 block of Geyser Drive, just west of I-25.

When police arrived and spoke with the man, they learned he had a warrant.

Police identified the man as Christopher Ford.

As officers attempted to take Ford into custody, he became combative and assaulted an officer. That officer was able to remain on duty.

While police were putting the suspect into the police car, they also say Ford swallowed a bag with suspected narcotics. Later, he received medical treatment.

Ford was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.