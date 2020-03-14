CSPD arrests suspect wanted for several felony charges

Saturday morning, CSPD was called to check for a wanted person on several felony charges near E. Vermijo Ave and Wahsatch Ave. The call came in at 4:05 a.m.

The officers were able to find the suspect in his vehicle. Police also contained the vehicle so he could not leave.

Police say at first, the suspect did not listen to directions to get out of the car. Eventually, he followed instructions and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect's name was not released.