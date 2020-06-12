CSPD arrests motor vehicle theft, drugs and guns also seized

Information on the whereabouts of a wanted motor vehicle theft offender was given to CSPD on Thursday. CSPD named the suspect as Christopher Kirby living in the 400 block of North 16th Street.

The suspect was spotted later that day and officers attempted to arrest him. Kirby did not comply and a K9 contact occurred.

The suspect was found with a stolen handgun and a large quantity of drugs.

When police searched the home, 2 motorcycles were recovered. One of those were confirmed to have been stolen. An AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle, and a hunting rifle were also recovered.

The suspect was arrested for multiple charges which include Motor Vehicle Theft, Special Offender, Vehicular Eluding, and Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender.