Just before 3 a.m. Friday, CSPD officers were dispatched to a 'suspicious vehicle' in the 6700 block of Blazing Trail Dr. This is just east of Powers Blvd.

When officers arrived they found a man sleeping behind the wheel with a firearm next to him on the seat.

Once the man was detained officers found a second firearm, said to be a 'sawed off shotgun'.

CSPD says Bhaktivedanta Ferrer was arrested for DUI and possession of an illegal or dangerous weapon.