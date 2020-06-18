CSP responding to one car rollover on HWY 10, one death reported

Colorado State Patrol is currently on scene of a one car rollover on HWY 10. CSP has reported one person has died.
This is about 15 miles west of LaJunta.
CSP LaJunta tweeted this information out along with a reminder to buckle up.
CSP is currently working a one car rollover on HWY 10 about 15 miles west of LaJunta. HWY is open. There was one fatality from the rollover. Please remember to buckle up. pic.twitter.com/z2Q03CVgNi— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) June 18, 2020