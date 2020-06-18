CSP responding to one car rollover on HWY 10, one death reported

Picture: CSP LaJunta
By  | 
Posted:

Colorado State Patrol is currently on scene of a one car rollover on HWY 10. CSP has reported one person has died.

This is about 15 miles west of LaJunta.

CSP LaJunta tweeted this information out along with a reminder to buckle up.

 