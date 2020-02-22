CSP reports fatal crash, driver ejected from car from not wearing seat belt

Colorado State Patrol reported a fatal crash early Saturday morning in El Paso County. This happened before 3 a.m. on Bradley Road, southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Police determined that a Subaru WRX was traveling eastbound when the driver drove off the right side of the roadway.

The car rolled 3 times, ejecting the driver.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Austin Hurd. They say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Colorado State Police said the crash remains under investigation and alcohol is a factor in the crash.