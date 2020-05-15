CSP reports 17-year-olds caught traveling 140 mph in a stolen car

On Thursday night just before 7:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol attempted to contact a Volkswagen Jetta driving around 120 mph.

The car was reported to be traveling eastbound on I-70 near milepost 141. After this first attempt was made the car fled.

A few minutes later the Jetta was spotted by another trooper east of the original call- driving 140 mph and weaving between lanes.

At about 7:49 p.m., the car was spotted at a rest stop near Vail. Police tried to contain the vehicle.

The female passenger surrendered but the driver got back into the car, went off a road and struck a Colorado State Patrol car. The state trooper was not injured.

Around 9:00 p.m., the car was spotted on Highway 24 at milepost 238. Park County Deputies were sent to contact the car and found the car crashed at Wilkerson Pass, northwest of Colorado Springs.

This was a single car crash and it appeared the driver fled the scene on foot. A multi-agency search was conducted throughout the night. The suspect was found Friday at 5 a.m.

The vehicle was reported to be stolen out of Los Angeles.

The male suspect and the female passenger are both 17-years-old. Multiple charges are pending for the driver.

Check back here for updates.