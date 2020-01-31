CSFD: Responding to working structure fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported a working structure fire at 1350 Bennett Avenue.

Heavy fire and smoke is visible from the home. They have also reported a partial collapse of the structure.

CSFD also added that it is a gas-fed fire, so they are waiting for the gas to be shut off before they can put the flames out.

4 children, 3 adults and a dog were able to get out without any injuries.

Two neighboring homes have also been evacuated, three people in total.

11 News has a crew on the way to learn more.