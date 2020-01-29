House fire under control in Rockrimmon area

Firefighters working to extinguish a house fire in a neighborhood on the northwest side of the Springs. (Photo: CSFD)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -- A house fire is under control in northwest Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that they were on the scene of a working structure fire in the 300 block of Rockrimmon Boulevard. It was declared under control about 30 minutes later.

While the fire was active, viewers told 11 News they could see smoke from a distance.

Our crew is at the scene now working to get more information. We will update this article as we learn more.

 