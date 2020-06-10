CSFD on scene of working apartment fire east of downtown

CSFD says they are currently on scene at a working apartment fire, east of downtown. This is happening now on Murray Blvd., at the Stratus Apartments.

Just after 5:30 p.m., crews said the fire is under control but they will remain on scene.

CSFD says 2 occupants, 2 dog and 1 cat have safely been evacuated. A spokesperson from CSFD says the fire was limited to one apartment and that family will be displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew heading to the scene right now.