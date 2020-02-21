CSFD knocked down late night fire, no injuries reported

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at 1714 Auburn Drive. Crews were able to respond in less than five minutes as Station 7 is right down the road.

This happened before midnight on Thursday night.

CSFD reported that fire and smoke was showing from the garage.

The CSFD Lieutenant, Don Watkins, spoke with 11 News. He told our crews, "This time we don't have any injuries reported, does look like the family will possibly be displaced for the night."

Cold temperatures made the investigation difficult as they tried to keep everyone warm.