CSFD enforces burn restrictions in response to state COVID-19 guidelines

Starting Friday at noon, the City of Colorado Springs will enforce a Burn Restriction Order. Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the order Friday morning sighting Governor Jared Polis' guidelines of saving frontline workers to help fight COVID-19.

CSFD says any wildfire response would be reduced, which could cause a fire to grow and spread, in turn requiring more firefighters to respond. Large wildfires require and inter-agency response that relies on local, state, and federal cooperation and coordination, The state is focused on the fight against COVID-19 and requires frontline workers to be available when needed.

CSFD hopes these burn restrictions will reduce the risk of wildfire, leaving their staff to continue being readily available for COVID-19 response.

To learn what is and what is not allowed during the restrictions you can look over the burn restrictions guide