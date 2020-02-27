CSFD: Person living inside storage unit accidentally starts fire

A fire inside a storage unit was accidentally started by a person living inside, the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed.

Firefighters responded to El Paso Street late Wednesday night for what they at first thought was a fire at a mobile home park.

"Then [firefighters] noticed it was in the storage units on the other side of the fence," CSFD Lt. Fred Varnell told 11 News.

One unit was engulfed in flames.

"Heavy smoke coming from the door, the smoke did infiltrate into the adjacent units so they had to force entry into three separate units to get those opened up and they were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly," Varnell said.

Varnell said the fire could have easily gotten out of hand had an observant person at the mobile home park not noticed the smoke.

"We were very fortunate somebody in the mobile home park noticed the fire, called it in right away. And we count on that and that's what saved the day here today."

CSFD spokesperson Capt. Michael Smaldino later said the fire was electrical in nature.

"[The storage unit] was being lived in, but the occupant was not there at the time. Fire was caused by a high-resistance heating of electrical cord powering a space heater that was coiled up under a bunch of boxes," Smaldino told 11 News via text message.

That type of fire, Smaldino warned, could happen anywhere.

"Never use extension cords ti power space heaters. Never allow cords to be covered or pinched under furniture or other heavy objects."