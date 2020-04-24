CPW offers incentive to visit Cheyenne Mountain State Park to help alleviate overcrowding at El Paso County parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is responding to a request from El Paso County to help alleviate severe overcrowding at county parks and open spaces in the Colorado Springs area.

Urban parks are experiencing heavy use statewide as people adhere to a request from Gov. Jared Polis to recreate close to home rather than travel to the mountains or areas where services are extremely limited. Polis has urged people to get outside during the pandemic, but to respect local health orders, to exercise social-distancing and avoid crowded trailheads.

“Cheyenne Mountain State Park visitation is up significantly over previous years, but, unlike many other state parks that are at capacity, we still have room for day users of our trail system,” said Park Manager Mitch Martin at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. “We are trying to support the county and city and take some pressure off of their parks and open spaces.“

Visitors who purchase a daily park pass from a Cheyenne Mountain self-service kiosk between Saturday, April 25, and Thursday, April 30, will be allowed to use that pass for entrance into Cheyenne Mountain State Park anytime that week, through May 1.

CPW hopes these visitors will decide they want to convert their daily pass to a CPW Annual Parks Pass, an Aspen Leaf Annual Pass or a Family Pass. Those annual passes can be used at any of CPW’s 41 state parks through May 31, 2021.

If so, CPW will apply the $9 cost of the daily pass toward that purchase. The redemption of the daily pass must be done no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Of course, the Visitor Center at the park is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors who would like to redeem this offer will need to call the park Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at 719-576-2016. Press No. 6 at the prompt to speak to an attendant about how to redeem the daily pass.

Visitors can convert just one $9 daily pass toward an annual pass. This offer is only valid at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.