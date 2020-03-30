COVID-19 testing strategy update in Colorado, who is being tested and why

One of the most common calls into the KKTV newsroom has to do with some community members not being able to get tested for COVID-19 in Colorado, despite the fact they have symptoms.

The state health department sent out an update on Monday explaining the testing strategy.

There are two primary routes to testing in Colorado today:

1. Hospital staff, hospitalized patients, and vulnerable, symptomatic patients receiving care at health care facilities can get tested at those facilities.

2. Critical health care workers and first responders who have symptoms can get tested at community testing sites being run by local public health agencies in various communities.

“Right now, due to limited supplies of testing kits and personal protective equipment, testing needs to be focused on the people who are the most at-risk from this disease and the people in charge of caring for and keeping the rest of us safe. It’s important to protect the most critical element of the health care system. We are working hard to get the supplies and capacity to move to broader public testing, but until then our message remains the same: if you have only mild symptoms, self-isolate and don’t wait for a test,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The state announced on Monday it has distributed 4200 testing kits and PPE to local public health agencies in El Paso, Larimer and Mesa Counties.

