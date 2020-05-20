COVID-19 outbreak information, including locations, now available in El Paso County

El Paso County Public Health is now providing more information on COVID-19 outbreaks, including locations.

Click here to see the full list of outbreaks and any updates. As of Wednesday, there have been 12 known outbreaks at facilities and stores across El Paso County since March 17.

According to the county health department, an outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days, with evidence of transmission within the facility.

"The purpose of this list is to alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location during the designated timeframe can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough shortness of breath, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell)," El Paso County Public Health posted on its website.

Outbreak locations including initial report date as of May 20:

3/17/20 Laurel Manor Care Center

920 S. Chelton Road

3/27/20 Winslow Court

3920 E San Miguel St.

5/5/20 Pikes Peak Hospice

2550 Tenderfoot Hill St.

5/7/20 Aspire Behavioral Health

4760 Flintridge Dr. #200

5/12/20 Schommer Construction

410 South 19th St.

5/14/20 Keystone Achievement

5526 N. Academy Blvd.

5/15/20 McDonald’s

535 Airport Creek Point

5/16/20 Goodwill of Colorado

4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway

5/18/20 Walmart

1575 Space Center Drive

5/18/20 Springs Fabrication

850 Aeroplaza Drive

5/19/20 Cheyenne Mountain Care Center

835 Tenderfoot Hill Road

5/19/20 Safeway

1425 S. Murray Blvd.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website.