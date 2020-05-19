COVID-19 outbreak at a Colorado Springs Safeway

After receiving an anonymous tip, 11 News confirmed there are at least two employees at a Colorado Springs Safeway who tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

11 News learned of the cases Tuesday afternoon at the Safeway located at 1425 S. Murray Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. El Paso County Public Health confirmed this information. At the time of this writing, the county health department did not have any specific details on the cases.

A few hours earlier, El Paso County Public Health reported five other recent outbreaks:

CASE CONFIRMATION: Three employees of the McDonald’s on 535 Airport Creek Point have tested positive for COVID-19.

CASE CONFIRMATION: Two employees of Springs Fabrication (850 Aeroplaza Drive) have tested positive for COVID-19.

CASE CONFIRMATION: Two residents of Cheyenne Mountain Care Center (835 Tenderfoot Hill Road) have tested positive for COVID-19.

CASE UPDATE: One additional employee of Walmart on 1575 Space Center Drive has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.

CASE UPDATE: One additional employee of Goodwill on 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkways has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.

El Paso County Public Health stated it is working on making information regarding outbreaks available on their website.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

-Click here for a list of locations giving out free school lunches to kids.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website

