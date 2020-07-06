COVID-19 outbreak at a Colorado Springs nursing home, 7 confirmed staff cases

A Colorado Springs nursing home is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that includes seven confirmed cases among staff.

El Paso County Public Health shared the most recent numbers with 11 News on Monday for Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation and Senior Living. The facility is located at 1719 Bijou Street just north of Memorial Park.

As of July 7:

-Seven confirmed staff

-Five probable staff

-Two confirmed visitors/residents

-Three probable visitors/residents

Click here for more information on COVID-19 outbreaks in El Paso County. As of Monday at 5:30 p.m., the data online through El Paso County Public Health did not include the outbreak at the Medallion Retirement Community.

The Executive Director for the Medallion Community, Mark Gardner, provided 11 News with the following statement on Saturday:

Thank you for your interest in the COVID-19 situation in the Medallion Community. We have a total of 7 employees who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic; we expect 3 of these employees back to work next week as we follow the Return to Work guidance articulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have not had any residents of Medallion test positive for COVID-19.

With respect to interventions, we continue to implement our established plan designed to prevent/manage the possible spread of infection – examples of current interventions include:

·Frequent handwashing

·Frequent use of hand sanitizer

·All staff are wearing masks from the time of entry into the Facility through the time they depart at the end of their shift

·Staff are using full personal protective equipment when indicated by the resident’s presenting clinical condition

·Staff and essential medical professionals are assessed and screened prior to entering the Facility; if they present with any sign or symptom of illness, they will be sent home

·Group activities and communal dining remain suspended at this time

·Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing is occurring throughout the Facility multiple times throughout the course of a day

·Our clinical team is actively engaged in enhanced infection surveillance protocol and is monitoring our residents frequently for potential changes in condition

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.