COVID-19 outbreak at Pueblo long-term care facility, 4 employees and 6 residents test positive

On Monday, Pueblo County announced its first outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is reporting four employees and six residents tested positive at Brookdale El Camino. The facility is off Northern Avenue and Surfwood Lane on the southwest side of the city.

“We are very concerned about the residents and staff and wish for a full and quick recovery,” stated Randy Evetts, public health director at PDPHE. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are continuing to do contact investigations per established public health process and guidelines to reduce the spread of this virus at Brookdale El Camino and in community.”

In late March one employee tested positive with COVID-19. Brookdale El Camino immediately notified family members and staff members. A week later, a resident tested positive but was not linked to the original employee positive with COVID-19. The following week several other employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“We remain vigilant in adhering to our safety protocols and monitoring the individual health of every resident,” said Heather Hunter, Brookdale Senior Living spokesperson. “We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in close communication with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. During this challenging time, I thank our dedicated team members, who continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, and I also thank our residents and their families for their ongoing trust and support.”

Since March 13, 2020 Brookdale El Camino has not allowed visitors. This policy will continue indefinitely during the pandemic. The health departments adds Brookdale El Camino professionally cleaned and disinfected their facility over the weekend.

“Now, more than ever, we remind people to focus on the steps they can take to help prevent the spread of disease, as the virus is widespread in Pueblo” stated Evetts. “The best thing you can do is practice good hygiene, and stay home, especially if you are sick.”