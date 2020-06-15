COVID-19 outbreak at Panda Express in Pueblo

A COVID-19 outbreak at a restaurant in Pueblo is growing, as three more employees since early June are suspected of having the virus.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's outbreak list, this brings the number of cases to five at the Panda Express at Pueblo Boulevard and Ivywood Lane.

The Pueblo County Health Department first reported June 3 that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19. As of June 15, three additional employees were presumptive positive, meaning they are suspected of having it but are not lab-confirmed.

According to the health department, an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

This is the fifth reported outbreak in Pueblo County.