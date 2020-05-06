COVID-19 outbreak at Colorado mushroom farm, at least 11 confirmed cases

The Alamosa County Public Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a Colorado farm.

Testing was conducted on May 3 at the Colorado Mushroom Farm and at least 11 positive cases have been identified.

"Case investigation is ongoing, and the affected individuals have been instructed to isolate at home," the county health department wrote in a release. "The Colorado Mushroom Farm continues to work with the Alamosa County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of their employees and product. Due to the stringent cleaning methods observed at the facility, the Alamosa County Public Health Department has been advised that there is no danger in the product at this time."

The county health department reminded the public it is important to follow the Safer At Home guidelines currently in place.