COVID-19 outbreak at U.S. Air Force Academy, officials say social media posts on number of cases are exaggerated

The U.S. Air Force Academy has an outbreak of COVID-19 among new cadets.

11 News partner The Gazette reported the outbreak Thursday night. Information on how many cadets have coronavirus was not provided by the Academy, but a spokesperson wanted to make it clear that social media posts were exaggerated. The outbreak is among the freshman cadet class, they reported to Academy grounds on June 25.

The following statement from Michael Kucharek with the Academy's Public Affairs Department was sent to 11 News:

"Although the Department of Defense directs DOD installations to report numbers of positive COVID-19 cases only to the respective military service branches, we can say the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Academy are FAR LOWER than what has been reported on social media. The Academy is deemed one of the U.S. Force's critical accession sources and the Academy has been deemed mission essential by the Secretary of the Air Force. We will continue to carry out our mission of training and educating future Air and Space force leaders with the safety of our cadets, faculty, staff and the entire USAFA population as a main priority. We have a rigorous medical response plan in place to mitigate risks here and are working closely with our installation medical professionals, and in line with DOD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."

