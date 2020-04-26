COVID-19 hits home for KKTV staff

For some of us, you might not truly know the severity of something until it affects you or someone you know.

(from right to left) Keith Earl-Evans with his mother Linda, step-father Del, and husband Eric (source, Keith Earl-Evans).

Here at KKTV 11 News, one of our incredible coworkers is going through this now, as his mother and step-father are battling coronavirus at the same time.

Keith Earl-Evans, a creative services producer here at KKTV, and his and his husband Eric share life and a house with their two dogs. But right now they have four. That's because they are taking care of Keith's parent's dogs, as the two are at Penrose Hospital fighting COVID-19.

"One is in the intensive care unit, fighting for her life, the other is on the seventh floor and is stable but they are both getting the same treatments and getting the best care," Eric Evans, Keith's husband said.

Keith's mom, Linda is a cancer survivor, and one of the strongest women he knows. He says through both illnesses, she's been a fighter, and does it all with a smile and laugh, even over Zoom visits.

"We kept telling them to lower the camera," Keith laughed. "We can't see your face."

Despite the updates, its not the same as being able to be there in person.

"As much as you want people to get better quickly, you just have to wait and see."

The two say if anything, this is a reminder: just because the stay at home order is ending, doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet. They want people to take this seriously to keep the curve flat.

"I truly believe that this stay at home order saved their lives," Keith said. "If people had not been social distancing, if people had not been wearing masks, if Colorado did not have this order in place, I really don't believe they would be here today. Because the hospitals would have been overwhelmed and they wouldn't have been able to care for them."

The two also had a message for the staff taking care of their loved ones:

"The staff there are literally our superheroes right now. They are our lifeline to our parents."

KKTV 11 News is sending healing thoughts to our friend Keith and his family.