COVID-19 could be causing child abuse cases to go under-reported

The coronavirus pandemic has had drastic effects on so many different parts of our lives, even when it comes to keeping kids safe.

Child abuse organizations are seeing a drop in calls reporting abuse. That has them worried.

Safe Passage in Colorado Springs say child abuse could be going under-reported, especially now that kids aren't seeing some of the people who are obligated to report it, such teachers and coaches.

For context, last April, they saw 956 calls to investigate possible abuse. This past April they saw a fraction of that, just 382. Safe Passage adds that teachers are more than 50 percent of the hotline reports, so having kids home so much more is a huge problem.

They say they expect to see calls go down during the summer, but this year summer came early, and that can have dire effects.

"But, this was dramatic. It was fast. And it's going on for a lot longer. So now that we enter into summer --into a time when we typically don't have kids with supports--we're looking at kids having potentially months and months of exposure to very traumatic situations," Maureen Basenberg, the Executive Director at Safe Passage said.

Now that kids are out of school, Safe Passage says, it takes a village to raise a child.



If you see anything that feels like it could be abuse, or you want to make a report call Safe Passage at (719) 636-2460 or the state hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS.