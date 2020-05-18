COVID-19 case confirmed at Las Animas health care center

A resident at Bent County Healthcare Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient, who is in their 60s, is showing no symptoms, but as they are still contagious, is isolated to their room.

The health care center, a long-term care facility located in Las Animas, said the case was discovered through routine testing done on residents of nursing homes and other care facilities.

"Patients in residential facilities are considered a vulnerable population; testing is done periodically due to various health conditions," the health care center said in answering why an asymptomatic patient was tested for the coronavirus.

It's still unknown how the patient contracted the virus. Bent County Public Health is currently working to get testing kits so that they can test all employees and residents at the facility.