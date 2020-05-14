COVID-19 antibody testing begins at Colorado Springs doctor's office

A local doctor's office now has the ability to test people for immunity of coronavirus.

QwikCare in Colorado Springs got the tests this week, and so far have already found one person with antibodies against it.

For Dr. Steven Wenrich at QwikCare MD, the ability to test for antibodies of COVID-19 is crucial.

"To know where we are. You know, we have no idea what percentage of the world has been exposed to this virus. We have no clue," Dr. Wenrich said. "The estimates from theCDC are anywhere from ten to a thousand times what we think they are. "

Most people who have had the virus will have some sort of immunity to the virus, which is what the tests are for.

"Well, people who have antibodies are presumably, at least to some extent, immune to .That's what an immunology is all about. You get, exposed to an antigen, you form antibodies to kill it," he explained.

11 News reporter Megan Hiler was tested for antibodies herself, after she fought respiratory sickness earlier this year. Turns out, she didn't have antibodies, but doctors say regardless, being able to test people for the them is key to life going back to normal.

"The schools are gonna want to know how many of their kids are immune." Dr. Wenrich said. "The businesses are going to want to know who's immune, who isn't. Everybody, you know, to get back to work is going to want to know who is still susceptible to this virus."

The tests take about 10 minute and are a finger-prick. To get tested, call or visit any QwikCare office.

