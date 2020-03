In response to the school closures from coronavirus, the Colorado Springs Airport has announced that they will offer 50% off long-term parking to college students starting March 13 through April 15, 2020.

Students must show a valid college ID to receive the discount.

The airport said in a statement that the daily maximum for long-term parking is $7, so this will bring the rate down to $3.50.

For additional Airport parking information please call (719) 591-1293.