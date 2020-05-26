COS Airport getting $24.3M for coronavirus relief

Airports around the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, including the Colorado Springs Airport.

“We are down in ways that we haven’t seen since probably the 80s,” said Greg Phillips, the airport’s director of aviation. “Right now, we see about 7 percent of what would be typical traffic through the airport.”

The worst day so far? April 18. Phillips said the airport only had 96 people go through the TSA checkpoint.

“Typically in an April day, an average day would be over 2,100 people.”

There is good news, though. Phillips said it looks like more people are starting to travel through the airport as restrictions around the country loosen.

“May is typically when traffic starts to trend upward,” he said. “For May, our average number is about 2,500 people per day, and we’re starting to average right around 280-300 per day. So again, it’s up a little bit, but it sure doesn’t even compare. We’re still 10 percent-ish of where we ought to be.”

When fewer passengers come through the airport, that means fewer people are buying food, renting cars and paying for parking.

“The airlines are the tip of the iceberg,” Phillips said.

To help make up lost funds, the federal government set aside $10 billion for airports around the country under the CARES Act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security. The Colorado Springs Airport will be getting $24.3 million of that money.

“We’re actually planning to spread this money out over a three-year period,” Phillips said. “We’re not using it all in 2020. We’re going to keep our belt tight. We’ve identified cuts that we’re going to make, and just because we have money coming in doesn’t mean we’re going to relax those cuts.”

Some of those cuts include a hiring freeze, a travel ban for employees and deferred maintenance.

“Some of them were purchases of equipment: a new truck, a new snowplow, things like that that we’ve just cut way back on, and we can do that for 2020. Obviously, you can’t do that forever,” Phillips said.

One area the airport says it won’t be making cuts is jobs, but there might be pay cuts and furloughs.

“The city is talking about potential pay cuts or furloughs. We will probably participate in that as part of the city, but other than that, we don’t expect and don’t intend to lose any jobs,” Phillips said. “That’s part of the reason the CARES Act funding is there is to help maintain and preserve jobs. So we’ll be doing that.”

The airport has also made other changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Employees must wear masks and have their temperatures checked before work each day.

As states around the country start to ease restrictions, Phillips hopes travel will soon pick up.

“What we would expect and hope is that numbers will gradually or maybe quickly start to build back up as people gain confidence in travel.”