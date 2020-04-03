COMMENTARY: What a time to celebrate National Love Our Children Day

It seems redundant to have a day titled “National Love Our Children Day” each year. However during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s probably important to take a moment and reflect on how and why we show love for our kids. For many, these trying times have surfaced more emotion directed to our kids, positive and otherwise.

These days as the world tries to slow the spread of COVID-19, you’re likely spending a lot more time with your kids. You’re very likely taking on even more responsibility. Like we don’t have enough already, right?

It’s tough to work from home, act as a school teacher, or, for essential workers, be away from them for extended periods of time or have to be extra careful when you get home to change clothes and cleanse yourself before you can give them the hugs you’re so used to. Right now, those and other challenges are the new normal for many with school-aged children.

I’ll bet they may even be getting on your nerves more these days. Or are you getting on theirs? No doubt the close quarters you’re sharing without much opportunity to get out of the house cause feelings you may not have experienced in the past. Is it possible to learn from this frustration? The underlying cause could be cabin fever, but where do these feelings really come from?

I tend to look at the bright side of things whenever possible. I hope my children will do the same. While there is no “bright side” to the pandemic and the death and hardship it has caused for many, is there a way to look at your extra time with your kids as a blessing?

How often do you really get to celebrate a breakthrough in math or social studies with your kids? I’ve not had the opportunity to slap hands with my son or give my daughter a smile while they were sitting in class. It’s fun to see them solve a problem and get excited. Sure, homework provides those opportunities, but this is a whole new level of challenge and opportunity. Heck, I have even learned a few things myself while helping my kids navigate through their home-learning assignments. I’m already much more in tune with what they’re studying in school, and it feels good.

The time I used to waste while commuting to and from work is now time I use to connect even more with my children. It’s like I’ve been gifted another hour and a half each day to spend with them. I, for one, see that as a blessing during these trying times.

What used to be busy nights after school and work have now become opportunities to teach my children to cook, play board games, take the dog for a walk and even put puzzles together. Even sharing a game of Madden '19 or NHL '19 on the Playstation with my son has become a regular thing in my house.

And, of course, we've spent more time in the yard or walking and exploring nature (at a safe distance from others, of course). It's been nice to reconnect with the earth and enjoy the fresh air.

At dinner, we still talk about our days. Those discussions are a bit different than before, but we always try to highlight two or three good things that happened to each of us during the day. It has not been easy, but we've been forced to look for the "good." Often those revelations help to reset our minds and give us hope.

Oh, and bedtime? It’s not as early these days since we don’t have to get up and get ready for school. That has allowed us to watch a few more family movies together or just interact away from electronic devices. Those devices, however, have allowed us to connect with distant friends and family in ways that were never possible.

Life will eventually return to some sense of normalcy. Kids will be able to be kids again, at least without some of the restrictions we’re currently living under. It’ll certainly be nice to take them to a movie again, go on a trip to the beach or the mountains or even go shopping. For now, we’re connecting in ways we haven’t done as often as I’d like, and I’m good with that.

Nothing is guaranteed in our lives. We don’t know when things will ever get back to the “normal” we have gotten used to. I will be spending “National Love Our Kids Day” the same as I have for the past few weeks, taking advantage of every minute I have with my lovely children. This unfortunate situation has taught me how to connect better with my children. It has given me renewed hope for the commitment I desire with my family.

While your situation will likely be different from mine, are you able to give your kids even more love these days? If so, they will be better people because of it. I’ll bet you will, too. Through the good and the bad, each minute we don’t or can’t spend with our kids is a minute lost. Let’s take advantage of the extra minutes some of us have been provided.

By Jason Old | April 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM GMT - Updated April 3 at 1:56 PM

Life will eventually return to some sense of normalcy. Kids will be able to be kids again, at least without some of the restrictions we’re currently living under. It’ll certainly be nice to take them to a movie again, go on a trip to the beach or the mountains or even go shopping. For now, we’re connecting in ways we haven’t done as often as I’d like, and I’m good with that.

Nothing is guaranteed in our lives. We don’t know when things will ever get back to the “normal” we have gotten used to. I will be spending “National Love Our Kids Day” the same as I have for the past few weeks, taking advantage of every minute I have with my lovely children. This unfortunate situation has taught me how to connect better with my children. It has given me renewed hope for the commitment I desire with my family.

While your situation will likely be different from mine, are you able to give your kids even more love these days? If so, they will be better people because of it. I’ll bet you will, too. Through the good and the bad, each minute we don’t or can’t spend with our kids is a minute lost. Let’s take advantage of the extra minutes some of us have been provided.

These times are not easy, but if we can help our kids through them and allow them to do the same, perhaps we’ll come out of this as a more loving and connected society. Our kids certainly need hope and direction right now.

