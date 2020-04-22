CLASS OF 2020: Give a shout out to a high school senior!

11 News wants to recognize the Class of 2020 and you can help!

We are asking for pictures and videos of seniors set to graduate this year with a personalized congratulations message. We will be sharing these shout outs over the air and in our online galleries.

HOW TO GIVE A SHOUT OUT

1. CLICK HERE to visit the Class of 2020 submission page. The schools are sorted alphabetically, first by county and then by name of the school.

2. Select the student's school and upload your own media (Photo or video).

3. Provide a quick caption, include the name or names of the seniors you want to recognize. You can also include a short congratulations message, their senior quote, or any message of support.

4. Spread the word! You can share each individual gallery with your friends, family and community members.

5. This isn't limited to just individual seniors! If you want to give a shout out to a teacher who is retiring, you're more than welcome to! If you're a fellow teacher and you have a message for the senior class, share it in a video! Even if you're an alum and you just want to share your support, we ask that you do!