CHSAA announces only 'essential personnel' able to attend Colorado high school basketball tournament

Following the trend of so many other organizations and athletic clubs across the country, the Colorado High School Athletics Association (CHSAA) announced the state basketball tournament would be limited to essential personnel only. The announcement comes with concern over the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in Colorado.

Fans won't be allowed to watch the games in person, but they will be able to follow along on the NFHS Network or CHSAANow.com.

Spirit teams and bands will not be allowed to attend the games either.

Essential personnel means only those who have been submitted on the official CHSAA gate list by schools will be able to enter the venue.

Click here to read more on the announcement from CHSAANow.com.

