CDOT warns of possible closures and delays across I-70 in Colorado this weekend

A long section of I-70 leading into the mountains was closed for hours Friday evening after Colorado was hit hard by snow throughout the day.

The opening came at about 9 Friday night from Morrison to the Eisenhower Tunnel, but the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers they should expect more delays and closures this weekend.

Loveland Ski Area was forced to close Friday morning because of the poor road conditions. The ski resort is planning to open back up Saturday morning.

CDOT provided an expected outlook for certain parts of the state:

I-70 MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR

The brunt of this storm impacted the I-70 mountain corridor from as far east as Golden (Mile Marker 259) through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels and further west to Rifle. Avalanche mitigation efforts took place from daybreak Friday, Feb. 7 through the afternoon. CDOT’s Avalanche Mitigation Team, in coordination with the team from Colorado Avalanche Information Center, will reassess this evening and determine the best next steps. CDOT will continue to monitor each site throughout the weekend as snow and wind continue. Due to these factors, mountain travel will continue to be challenging and motorists should EXPECT safety closures for avalanche mitigation through the weekend.

BE ADVISED: The best course of action is if you are already in the mountains, stay in the mountains. Current weather conditions are persisting and more snow is on the way, forecasted through this evening and the weekend. Alternate routes, such as US 285, will also have extreme winter driving conditions. On Sunday CDOT anticipates slow and heavy traffic from the mountains towards the Front Range, and encourages motorists to brace themselves for a very long Sunday trip home.

DENVER METRO AND THE FRONT RANGE

The Denver Metro area and Front Range received heavier snowfall levels than originally forecasted. The current forecast shows more snow during the afternoon and evening rush hour. Maintenance crews are out in full force, but motorists should expect slick road conditions. The best thing to do is check current weather and road conditions at cotrip.org BEFORE you head home for the evening. DO NOT drive during the brunt of the storm, but rather look for a window of time when snow isn’t falling to travel to your final destination for the evening. If you are already in Denver, the recommendation is to stay in Denver for the evening.