CDOT says 231 impaired drivers arrested during last enforcement period

On Friday, CDOT said 231 impaired drivers were arrested during the Memorial Day weekend enforcement period. 84 different agencies participated in this statewide.

Enforcement periods are when agencies dedicate more patrol on the road to catch drunk or high drivers. They also set up check points across the state.

This is a decrease from 323 arrests made during this enforcement period in 2019.

The Colorado Springs Police Department had a total of 27 arrests and El Paso County Sheriff's Office had 22 arrests.

The next enforcement period will be from June 12-22. CSP wants to remind people that even first-time DUI offenders can be punished with up to one year in jail, license suspension and thousands of dollars in fines.