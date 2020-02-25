CDC warns Coronavirus will spread through U.S., only a matter of time

It's not Robin Johnson's intention to scare people.

As the Medical Director of El Paso County Health, she's working to educate people about the dangers we are facing without causing a panic.

Now that the CDC said Tuesday the Coronavirus will likely be classified as a pandemic soon, she has to calm some fears.

"We have to remember that is really just talking about the spread of the infection, it does not speak to the severity of the infection as it spreads,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said the best thing we can do right now is prepare.

“As we anticipate that it may be coming across the ocean, we have the opportunity to prepare so we can mitigate some of that spread in our own community," Johnson stated. "And we can institute measures that help us stay as healthy in the midst of that as possible.”

Measures like simple hygiene.

“Using your elbow for handshakes, using your knuckle to hit for the elevator instead of a fingertip," Johnson said. "Being careful not to touch your hands to your face or nose where your mucous membranes are, that is where the virus likes to enter so we avoid that.”

Other options include staying home from school or work, something Johnson told 11 News people should be asking about. If organizations don't have a plan in place, they suggest starting now.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Johnson added.

At the same time, Fort Carson has been considered as a place where infected people could be housed while they are treated.

Senator Cory Gardner addressed that possibility in DC on Tuesday.

“I had a conversation with the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper specifically about Fort Carson making sure that we are protecting the men and women at Fort Carson and our military installations across Colorado springs and where are they are deployed around the world,” Sen. Gardner said.

