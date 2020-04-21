CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A good deed! Rider gets off motorcycle to help elderly person cross the street in Colorado Springs

It isn't news and it isn't headline-worthy, but we felt a video shared with 11 News is worth sharing with others!

Melissa Babcock shared a simple video with KKTV on 4/21/20 showcasing a motorcyclist helping an elderly person cross the street. She wanted to share the act of kindness with others!

Melissa Babcock posted a video she took in Colorado Springs on Tuesday near Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Street on the south side of downtown. Melissa said she pulled up to a stoplight when she saw a motorcyclist pull over, get off their bike and then assist an elderly person across the road.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk, but you can tell in Melissa's video a little assistance was welcomed and maybe even needed.

Melissa doesn't know the motorcyclist, but she wanted to share this person's good deed with others, hoping to spread a little cheer!