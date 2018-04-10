Wanted teen caught on camera breaking into cars arrested

UPDATE (5/10/18):

A local teen accused of breaking into cars and homes has been caught.

Colorado Springs Police arrested 17-year old Quinn Scaggs, officers said. He was considered a threat to the community.

Scaggs is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

_________________________________________

PREVIOUS (4/10/18):

Colorado Springs police are looking for two teens caught on camera breaking into multiple cars and homes on the city's east side.

After 11 News first shared the story, other neighbors in the Springs Ranch neighborhood came forward with more security camera footage showing the same teens behind a rash of break-ins.

The teens captured on a security cameras came prepared with gloves, a backpack and armed with a gun. One of Akaydin’s cameras caught the teens scoping out the house in the middle of the night. Then, one jumps the fence, enters the garage, and makes his way over to her car. On Tuesday, police identified one of the suspects as 16-year-old Quinn Scaggs. Police say the public should consider Scaggs armed and dangerous.

“It’s very eerie,” the resident said. “I can’t imagine if I were to open the door and see someone in my backyard. I don’t know. It would freak me out.”

The resident says she was upstairs asleep. She had no idea someone had broke in and was rummaging around in her car and garage. The teens got away with some tools, but nothing else. At one point in the video, you can see one teen try to open the door leading into the home.

“I just wonder if that door was open what could’ve happened.”

Another video shows the teens running away down the street. The resident has filed a police report on the crime.

After 11 News first shared the story, other neighbors in the Springs Ranch neighborhood came forward with more security camera footage showing the same teens behind a rash of break-ins.

Michael Covington tells 11 News the same teens tried to break into his truck a few days before they were caught on camera at the resident’s home. The video shows the same teens scoping out the street before trying to open the door to the truck.

Police confirmed with 11 News that they are investigating. If you have any information you can share with police, call 719-444-7000.