Busy construction week ahead on the I-25 'Gap'

The I-25 "Gap" is going to be even busier for drivers than usual this week.

Colorado Department of Transportation says there are several construction events beginning Monday drivers need to be aware of when traveling between the Springs and Castle Rock.

Monday into Tuesday: Sixteen-hour lane closure on southbound I-25 north of County Line Road (exit 163) beginning at 6 p.m. Monday and ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday into Wednesday: Crews will be removing an overhead message board from the interstate. Work will be from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday; expect delays on the southbound side of the road between Upper Lake Gulch Road and Greenland Road (exit 167)

Thursday into Friday: Twelve-hour single-lane closure on southbound I-25 from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday in Greenland Road area.

Also starting Thursday and continuing for 45 days, the southbound on and off-ramps at Greenland Road will be closed for work on the new Greenland interchange.