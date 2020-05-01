'It's just a crazy time': Local businesses inside malls hurting

Friday is a big day for retail businesses and one-on-one services, like salons.

Under Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order, those shops can start letting customers back inside for the first time in weeks.

But businesses inside the Chapel Hills and Citadel malls will not be able to welcome back customers.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, “a store can only open up to the public if there is a direct entrance and exit from that store to the outside. If a store can only be accessed by an internal hallway, they must remain closed to the public, but may engage in curbside pickup.”

That’s why Tracy DuCharme plans to move her “Color Me Mine” paint-your-own art studio out of the Chapel Hills Mall in mid-May. She said she had less than a days notice when the mall shut down in March.

“It was a real eye-opener because being locked out of your business, not being able to get in there, and not even having the option to do to go or curbside pickup was super stressful,” DuCharme said.

Her shop had no sales in the month of April, but she still had to pay all the costs associated with running a business.

“My landlord still billed me for 100% of the rent,” DuCharme said. “I know it wasn’t their fault that they had to lock it down, but it’s also not my fault that I have zero sales in the month of April.”

As a result, DuCharme had to fire all nine of her employees.

On Monday, the malls allowed businesses to start curbside pickup, which was in-line with the governor’s order. DuCharme said she plans to start offering that service on Saturday.

“In order to restart your business, you can’t just flip a switch and say, ‘OK, we’re back open,’” she said. “So I have to rehire. I have to get in there, and I have to communicate to my customers.”

DuCharme said she thinks she’ll be able to hire back three of her employees to help with curbside pickups, but she knows it will be a while before business is back to normal.

“The hit that the economy is going to take, I worry about people even being able to afford to do a silly fun entertainment like coming to my store to paint a few mugs and dropping $50.”

Once DuCharme moves out of the mall and into a new space, she said there will be quite a few changes when customers are allowed back inside.

“I bought one of those infrared thermometers so we can check staff and customers’ temperatures. We will have masks if somebody comes in and is not wearing a mask. We will require them to wear a mask,” she said. “It’ll be by reservation, and we’ll have a few days a week where we have times where people can reserve one table, but for the most part, people are going to have to reserve the whole space for their group. We won’t be open to walk-ins. People will have to plan ahead and make a reservation.”

DuCharme said she thinks her business could have flourished during the stay-at-home order if she’d been able to get into her shop and do delivery for at-home projects.

“It’s a really fun thing and a little art project for kids to do at home is a fun distraction even from kids getting bored and having too much screen time, right?”

But she’s focusing on the future now and taking the next steps to make sure her business can survive.

“I have so many things to be thankful for, and I feel like I can keep my business. I can save it through this crisis in a scaled-back way and then get back to the way we used to do things when things normalize.”