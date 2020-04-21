Business owners get ready to safely re-open doors

Many businesses changed the way they operated overnight when the COVID-19 outbreak began. Now, they're bracing for another shift as Colorado slowly starts to re-open.

Colorado's stay-at-home order will expire after April 26th. Governor Jared Polis says the state will transition to a new phase called "safer at home," which will allow restrictions to peel back slowly overtime.

Retailers will be able to serve customers through curbside pickup starting April 27th. They will be allowed to reopen May 1 with strict precautions and social distancing measures in place.

“I just hope that it’s a really slow transition so that we can work up to it safely. It feels a little scary," said Julia Hutchinson, the owner of Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City. The locally-owned store specializes in art and handmade goods.

Julia Hutchinson tells 11 News she has moved her business online in response to the pandemic. Her days consist of boxing up orders to ship out, but she says sales have reduced drastically.

“I mean, it’s been more than a 50% drop," said Hutchinson. “I’m just trying to get as much stuff in the online store as possible and find new ways to market to people. I’ve been selling care packages.”

Hutchinson says she wants to re-open her doors, but she wants to do so in a manner that's safe for herself, her employee, and customers. She plans to start with curbside pickup.

"That feels OK to me, you know, I can wear my mask and safely hand things off to people.”

She says she hopes to get a place where she can do shopping by appointment or reduce the number of shoppers allowed in the store at the same time.

It's a struggle so many small business owners will have to figure out a solution to in the weeks ahead. The mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, says the city is ready to re-open slowly.

"My personal opinion is, I think I agree with the governor on this, I think the second phase is really going to take more self discipline and more voluntary compliance than the first phase," said Suthers. "It's kind of easy to stay at home when there's nothing else to do, no place to go except maybe a grocery store trip or do some exercise. But, now when retail places open up we're going to have discipline on the part of the retail establishments."

Suthers says now is not the time to abandon practices like wearing masks in public and social distancing. He says we need to keep up all of these things in order to keep moving forward.

"Two things can happen. We manage the second phase well and we move onto the next phase where we can open up restaurants and things like that. Or, if we regress too much, as the governor said, we could have to reimpose the stay at home order."

According to the governor's office, the modeling shows that the stay-at-home order has reduced social interactions by 75-80 percent since it went into effect. Currently, Colorado has 10,000 reported cases; however, the state believes the real number is closer to 65,000-75,000 Coloradans -- about 1.1 percent-1.3 percent of the population.