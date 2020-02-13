Burglary suspect surrenders to Canon City police

Police were able to talk a barricaded suspect out of his trailer and take him into custody without incident Thursday.

The officers were looking for wanted burglary suspect Daniel Holley, 37, and got information Thursday that he could be holed up in a camper in the 400 block of Cottonwood Avenue in east Canon City.

The Canon City Police Department says Holley refused to come out of the camper, resulting in several additional officers coming to the scene to assist with the possible standoff.

After negotiating with the suspect, Holley surrendered and was taken into custody. Police did not say how long negotiations took.

Information on the crime Holley is accused in was not immediately available.