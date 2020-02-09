Burglary suspect in custody after police chase

A burglary suspect is in custody after leading police on a short chase overnight.

Officers were called to the Elevate Apartment Homes on Crestone around 12:40 Sunday morning for a reported burglary in progress. They found a man matching the suspect description almost immediately after getting on scene. He allegedly admitted to being inside the apartment in question -- but ran as soon as officers tried to detain him.

After catching up to the fleeing suspect, officers reportedly had to tase him before getting him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Joshua Egnatu. Egnatu was reportedly wanted on multiple unrelated warrants, in addition the to obstructing a peace officer and drug charges he faces for the alleged events Sunday morning.