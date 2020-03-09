Burglary suspect arrested by Pueblo deputies after trying to escape in field

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to arrest a burglary suspect after he reportedly tried escaping in a field early Monday morning.

PCSO said a security guard noticed suspicious activity in the 700 block of E. Spaulding Ave. just after midnight Monday. The guard reported seeing a blue truck parked in the lot across the street from Zabukovic Motors drive off abruptly and then saw a man walking from the same area going east on Spaulding.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man take off running through a field where he was seen throwing an item, that later was found to be a power drill. Deputies surrounded the field and after the man realized there was no where for him to escape, he got down on the ground and was apprehended without incident.

Deputies questioned the man, who was identified as 23-year-old Raymond Ray. The suspect reportedly could not stick to a consistent story as to why he was in the area, running in the field. When asked why he threw down the drill, Ray said it was weighing him down while he was running.

Deputies found numerous burglary tools in Ray’s possession. He was arrested for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools and two outstanding warrants. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Deputies continue to search for the blue Dodge truck that was seen leaving the area. PCSO said "great work by our deputies and a huge shoutout to the Hindsight security guard for reporting the suspicious activity."