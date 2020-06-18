Broadmoor World Arena still closed although concerts given guidelines to slowly resume

The Broadmoor World Arena will remain closed for now, although concerts were given guidelines to slowly resume.

(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday new Safer at Home guidelines. Residential summer camps, indoor and outdoor events and non-critical manufacturing facilities can slowly reopen. That includes work conferences, concerts, museums , fairs, rodeos and more.

The Broadmoor World Arena has been shutdown to the public for more than three months. They brought back employees in June.

11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge went inside the arena Wednesday and saw crews cleaning up Colorado College's hockey equipment from March. The World Arena has been disinfecting the building, getting ready for their reopening.

As of now, the World Arena has no idea when they will have their next event since most artists and shows cancelled or postponed their tours.

The general manager said one major show that was first cancelled was Disney on Ice. She said, when one show cancels, it impacts all other shows.

"When a touring show comes through, they're literally driving across the USA so they can only drive so many miles per day, have so many hours to load in, do the performance, load up and take off to the next one," said Dot Lischick.