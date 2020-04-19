Brides-to-be can say ‘yes’ to the dress online

It's stressful enough to plan a wedding. During a pandemic, it's even more difficult for soon-to-be-brides. A boutique in Colorado Springs is changing the way they do business to stay afloat.

Something New, near Interquest and Voyager, is now offering virtual bridal appointments. The owner, Mindi Linscombe, says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to change the way she does business overnight.

"This was like whiplash. I’m not even kidding, said Linscombe. "It was like we were having the busiest quarter ever. We were serving 20 brides on a Saturday, no problem. Then, all the sudden one day they said we had to shut down. It was like a screeching halt.”

Linscombe says March is typically the busiest month of the year for her business. Brides are planning summer and fall weddings. She recently expanded her shop in Colorado Springs. Now, she's getting creative to support her business and her employees. Something New now offers virtual bridal appointments.

"The brides still want to wear a beautiful gown on their wedding day. It might be a smaller event than they thought, but they still need a dress," said Linscombe.

11 News spoke to Ally Ernst, a local bride making plans for a September wedding in Peyton, Colorado. She said her say 'yes' to her dream dress moment inside the comfort of her own home.

“I love how intimate it was, because my people were there," said Ernst. "My bridesmaids were all like, 'this was so easy! Like, that’s all you had to do?'"

The dress shop will connect brides with a stylist who can help them find options to try on. Then, Something New will ship brides a box or have them pick up the dresses via curbside pickup.

"Any bride will call our store and kind of tell us what she’s looking for, and we will either send her pictures or, you know, look at pictures online," said Linscombe. “My stylists guide them through what dresses come in what colors and maybe what size they should choose."

Linscombe says the connection between stylists and customers is important, and she wants to keep that connection virtually. She says any support makes a huge difference for her locally-owned business.

"We are trying to keep our staff on payroll, like they have kids," said Linscombe. "Honestly, we're invested in our community. Our kids are in school with your kids as a customer. it’s not some random person on Amazon.”

Something New is also have a sample sale for brides or anyone else who needs a gown. The store has created an online virtual show room. You can find more information by visiting www.somethingnewboutique.com