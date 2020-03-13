Braodmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center suspend all events through April 13

The following information was sent out by the Broadmoor World Arena Friday at about 4:30 p.m.:

Today Governor Polis implemented a 30-day restriction of gatherings of 250 individuals or more for the state of Colorado. Both The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center will abide by the Governor’s restriction and suspend all events through April 13, 2020.

For more information visit:

PikesPeakCenter.com/ShowUpdates

BroadmoorWorldArena.com

PikesPeakCenter.com

The venues ask all ticket purchasers to hold on to their tickets as they work with their partners on rescheduling events. Everyone's patience is appreciated during this time. Updates and details will be provided as they become available.