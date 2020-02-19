Body found in northwest Colorado Springs, investigation underway

Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a body was found on the northwest side of the city.

Officers were called to an area near Vindicator Drive and S. Rockrimmon Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. Police tell 11 News it is too early in the investigation to know if the death is considered suspicious or not.

The coroner was called to the scene. The age and identity of the person found is also still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case they are asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew headed o the scene to learn more.