Boat rangers rescue near-drowning victim at Lake Pueblo

Boat rangers swiftly came to the rescue of a person in distress at Lake Pueblo Sunday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified of a near-drowning in the Peck Creek Cove area on the southwest side of the lake.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife boat rangers responded in minutes. They performed CPR until a rescue helicopter arrived and transported the victim to a Pueblo hospital," Parks and Wildlife said in a tweet.

The victim's condition is unknown. No other information has been released at the time of this writing.