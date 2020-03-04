Bloomberg ends bid for president

Billionaire Bloomberg announced he was ending his short-lived bid for president following a poor showing on Super Tuesday.

Other than winning up American Samoa, the former New York mayor ended the night an also-ran, winning no states and picking up few delegates. He finished third in Colorado.

Bloomberg became the latest former candidate to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, joining Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden. I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs," Bloomberg said in a statement.